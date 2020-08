Pengakuan Pemesan Amonium Nitrat

A Lebanese army soldier walks amidst the debris at Beirut port on August 7, 2020, three days after a massive blast there shook the Lebanese capital. - The explosion of a huge pile of ammonium nitrate that had languished for years in a port warehouse served as shocking proof to many Lebanese of the rot at the core of their system, with seething anti-government protests erupting late Thursday near parliament. World leaders have joined the chorus of Lebanese in the country and abroad demanding an international probe into a blast that killed nearly 150 and wounded at least 5,000 people. At least 300,000 were left temporarily homeless, including nearly 80,000 children, the United Nations' child agency has said, warning that many have been separated from their families. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)